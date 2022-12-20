MP seeks corporate help for renovating facilities at school

December 20, 2022 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has written to the JK Tyre and Industries Limited, Mysuru for the renovation and construction of toilets at the ladies’ hostel and Gangotri school on Manasagangotri campus of the University of Mysore here.

He also sought laptops for the research scholars of the University of Mysore.

In a letter to the vice-president of the company, the MP said the school has a total of 380 students but there are only two toilets presently available for use.

The ladies hostel in Block 1 of the University of Mysore campus needs immediate renovation as it has seepage problems and the floors need new tiles.. The toilets are used by over 400 students every day and are in need of immediate repairs, he said.

The hostel was also in need of a study room with tables, chairs and good lighting facility, the letter said.

Mr Simha urged the JK Tyre and Industries management to consider providing about 60 laptops to the research scholars of the University of Mysore for carrying out their PhD work and publishing research papers.

