MP seeks air connectivity to Shivamogga

10 February 2022 21:11 IST

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has appealed to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to provide air connectivity from 11 big cities to Shivamogga, where the construction of the airport is expected to complete soon. He met Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi on Thursday and submitted a memorandum.

The MP said Shivamogga airport was the second largest in Karnataka.

Routes

He sought air connectivity on the following routes – Mumbai-Shivamogga-Mumbai, Mumbai-Shivamogga-Mangaluru, Mumbai-Shivamogga-Chennai, Mumbai-Shivamogga-Tirupati, Shivamogga-Gulbarga-Hyderabad, Shivamogga-Gulbarga-Delhi, Bengaluru-Shivamogga-Belagavi, Bengaluru-Shivamogga-Delhi, Cochin-Shivamogga-Delhi, Bengaluru-Shivamogga-Goa and Hyderabad-Shivamogga-Cochin.

