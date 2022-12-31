ADVERTISEMENT

MP reviews development works

December 31, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

A project report on the National Highway between Jewargi and Shorapur via Shahapur and a bypass to Shahapur would soon be sent to the Union government for approval, Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik has said.

Chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Friday, he said that the proposed NH and bypass would help in improving the road stretch between Vijayapur-Hyderabad and Solapur-Bheemarayanagudi-Bengaluru and undeveloped areas.

Mr. Nayak instructed the officials of the Public Works Department to conduct the survey for a new highway between Sindagi–Kodangal. The survey of Jewargi–Shorapur had almost been completed except for a few stretches near Hulkal, B. Gudi, Bijaspur. Officials should complete the survey immediately, he said.

He said that a survey to construct a road between Shorapur –Tinthani under the State government fund had been completed and asked the officials to work in coordination to expedite works.

Mr. Nayak said that an ESI Hospital had been sanctioned to Yadgir district and asked the officials to review the feasibility of making it functional from Beedi Labour’s Hospital.

A 100-acre land had been reserved to construct a Sainik School near Kakkera village in Shorapur taluk and a proposal for the same had been sent to the Union government along with another proposal to construct Eklavya School in Hunsagi, he said.

Venkatareddy Mudnal, Sharanabasappagowda Darshanapur, Legislators, Snehal R. Deputy Commissioner, Amaresh Naik, CEO of ZP, Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Officers of NHAI, PWD, Tahsildars of Yadgir, Shorapur and Shahapur were present.

