MP responds positively to demand for flight

25 March 2021 01:06 IST

Responding positively to an appeal made by Sadananda Perla, president of Dakshina Kannada Sangha, Kalaburagi, Lok Sabha member and State president of BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel has, in turn, urged Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri to take steps to start flight services between Kalaburagi and Mangaluru via Bengaluru.

“The coastal districts are famous for their educational institutions and religious spots and are also tourist destinations. Similarly, Kalaburagi is the largest city in the Hyderabad Karnataka region of North Karnataka.

“Hundreds of travellers travel between the cities of Mangaluru and Kalaburagi to visit many temples and tourist destinations. Road and rail travel is time consuming and difficult due to landslips and the poor road conditions during the monsoon.

“Air connectivity between Mangaluru and Kalaburagi via Bengaluru will be economically beneficial with the promotion of tourism and business between the two cities,” Mr. Kateel said in the letter of March 20, urging the Minister for Civil Aviation to start civil flights between Mangaluru and Kalaburagi.