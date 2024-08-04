MP Raghavendra blames State Government for the delay in improving Shivamogga airport facilities

Shivamogga

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has alleged that the Karnataka Government was not responding to his request to release the necessary funds for the night landing facility at the Shivamogga airport.

Speaking at a press conference in Shivamogga on August 4, Mr. Raghavendra said he met Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Minister for Industries M.B. Patil and Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also the minister in-charge of Shivamogga district, seeking funds for the airport.

The contractor for airport work had not been paid dues. He was not ready to take up other necessary work at the airport.

Mr. Raghavendra said he was not against conducting any probe into the construction of the airport. “Madhu Bangarappa has been alleging misuse of funds in airport construction. His party is in power. Let him get an inquiry ordered. But, why is the development of the airport being delayed,” he questioned.

The landing of flights at the airport has been affected by low visibility. On several occasions, the flights have returned to Bengaluru without landing.

Further, the MP wanted to know from Mr. Madhu Bangarappa what his contribution to Shivamogga district was after becoming a minister. “Let him give attention to development work instead of making allegations,” he said. He also alleged that the Minister for School Education was engaged in corruption in the transfer of officers. “He had fixed amount for each post of deputy directors and block education officers,” he said.

