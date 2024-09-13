MP promises Vande Bharat train from Belagavi to Bengaluru

Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar promised the people of Belagavi that the Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Hubballi will be extended to Belagavi.

He told reporters in Belagavi on September 13 that it is his responsibility to see that Belagavi gets a Vande Bharat train to Bengaluru.

“The Vande Bharat train to Pune will start running from September 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it via video link. Initially, it will run three days a week. I will try to get it to run every day,” Mr Shettar said.

He would strive to ensure that the Belagavi-Kittur-Dharwad railway line is completed on time. He is also working for the upgrade of the airport at Sambra in Belagavi. “Officials have told me that the work is in progress with around 14 acres of land acquired already,” the BJP MP said.

Violence in Nagamangala

He attributed the violence in Nagamangala due to the appeasement policies of the Congress. “While the miscreants were engaged in violence, the police were mute spectators. I want to tell the Congress leaders that the anti-national forces who were responsible for the violent incident will enter your houses and burn them down. They should act before it is too late,” he said.

He also alleged that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had spoken of stopping reservation if the Congress came to power. “This shows the anti-Dalit mindset of the Congress,” Mr Shettar said.