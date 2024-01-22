GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MP Pratap Simmha turned away from foundation ceremony for Ram temple near Mysuru in Karnataka

The locals accused the BJP MP of being anti-Dalit and fomenting trouble among various groups

January 22, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha and former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda at Gujjegowdanapura, on the outskirts of Mysuru, on January 22, 2024.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha and former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda at Gujjegowdanapura, on the outskirts of Mysuru, on January 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha was turned away from the foundation laying ceremony for construction of a Ram temple in Gujjegowdanapura near Mysuru from where the stone for carving the idol at Ayodhya had been mined.

On January 22, when the MP turned up in the village on the outskirts of Mysuru to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for constructing a Ram temple, village leaders blocked his entry and asked him to leave. The locals accused the BJP MP of being anti-Dalit and fomenting trouble among various groups.

Though JD(S) leaders, including former Ministers G.T. Deve Gowda and S.R. Mahesh, besides MLC C.N. Manje Gowda tried to reason with the locals, they were adamant against the BJP MP’s participation in the function.

The locals, including Dalit leaders, accused Mr. Simmha of displaying an anti-Dalit stance during the celebration of Mahisha Dasara. They said they are also admirers of Sri Ram and were constructing a temple out of reverence for him while opposing Mr Simmha’s participation in the event, as the latter is known to sow seeds of differences among different groups.

Mr Simmha, who left the venue, later told reporters that he was denied entry into the village by a former taluk panchayat member of the Congress party, and a group of Mahisha followers.

A file photo of Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha (left) talking to mediapersons.

A file photo of Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha (left) talking to mediapersons. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

He reiterated his opposition to Mahisha’s followers and accused Congress supporters of shouting slogans against his entry into the village. He blamed Congress supporters for the incident and said the party was resorting to such mischief as it was aware that they can’t defeat him in the constituency.

Recently, Mr. Deve Gowda had announced that a Sri Rama temple will be built at the place in Gujjegowdanapura from where the black stone used for sculpting the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya had been mined. The foundation ceremony for the temple, to be built with donation by the public, was scheduled on January 22 to coincide with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.