MP opposes ropeway to Chamundi Hills 

December 29, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Describing Chamundi Hills as a place of pilgrimage and spirituality Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha said that the proposed ropeway was not required and there was public opposition to it.

He told media persons here on Friday that the previous BJP government had decided against it after a discussion involving himself, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda and the then district in charge Minister S.T. Somashekar.

“People go to Chamundi Hills out of reverence and devotion and its sanctity should not be spoilt. Besides, there is nothing scenic so as to merit a ropeway and if the government was keen let them have the project at Nandi Hills,” said Mr. Simmha.

The issue came to the fore and triggered strong reactions from environmentalists and activists after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remarked that he was not averse to ropeway to Chamundi Hills if there was no opposition to it.

