GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MP opposes ropeway to Chamundi Hills 

December 29, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Describing Chamundi Hills as a place of pilgrimage and spirituality Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha said that the proposed ropeway was not required and there was public opposition to it.

He told media persons here on Friday that the previous BJP government had decided against it after a discussion involving himself, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda and the then district in charge Minister S.T. Somashekar.

“People go to Chamundi Hills out of reverence and devotion and its sanctity should not be spoilt. Besides, there is nothing scenic so as to merit a ropeway and if the government was keen let them have the project at Nandi Hills,” said Mr. Simmha.

The issue came to the fore and triggered strong reactions from environmentalists and activists after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remarked that he was not averse to ropeway to Chamundi Hills if there was no opposition to it.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.