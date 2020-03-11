M.P. MLAs will return to party: DKS

Bengaluru

11 March 2020 22:44 IST

Newly appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar has said that some leaders were in touch with the rebel MLAs from Madhya Pradesh who are in Bengaluru, and that most of them will return to the party in a few days.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Shivakumar said 19 MLAs were under “police custody” in Karnataka. “Because of some compulsion, the MLAs have come to Bengaluru. They have been misled by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP in the national capital on Wednesday,” he claimed.

Maintaining that some of the rebel MLAs will return, the State Congress troubleshooter said he would not reveal the strategy adopted to counter the moves of the BJP. However, sources in the Karnataka Congress said senior leaders had distanced themselves from the M.P. MLAs and no leader has met them so far in Bengaluru.

