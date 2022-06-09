MP leads bike rally without helmet

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra taking part in a bike rally at Shikaripura in Shivamogga district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 09, 2022 20:23 IST

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra’s riding a bike without wearing a headgear along with other workers of the BJP has gone viral on social media.

Mr. Raghavendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, took part in the bike jatha organised by the BJP’s youth march of Shikaripur taluk on Thursday. He led the bike jatha from Huchcharaya Swamy Temple to Sanyasi Koppa village in Shikaripur taluk. The party workers followed him on bikes carrying party flags.

The video clips of the bike jatha have been going viral on social media. Many commented asking why the MP and other workers were not wearing helmets.