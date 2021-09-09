MP irked over slow pace of work

Irked over the slow pace of work, Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav in a review meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) on Wednesday took up the issue of a railway overbridge on Kalaburagi-Afzalpur Road and a railway underbridge near Kulali Railway Station in Afzalpur taluk of the district.

Commissioner for the Directorate of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Kalaburagi in-charge Secretary Gunjan Krishna, Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna, City Corporation Commissioner Snehal S. Lokhande participated in the meeting.

Officials of the Public Works Department explained that the department has submitted cost estimation to the Railway Department for constructing an approach road of 427.92 m towards the High Court and a 267.92 m stretch towards Hirapur in the city. The construction work on the Hirapur stretch is not yet ready. Both the Railway Department and State government will bear 50% of the total cost estimated at ₹35.05 crore.

In Phase I of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), 18 works were taken up to construct 113.24 km of road at a cost of ₹88.50 crore. “Of the 18 works, 16 have been completed and ₹32.11 crore spent for constructing 37 km road,” an official of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department said.

Under PMGSY Phase II, 11 works will be taken up for constructing a 75-km stretch at an estimated cost of ₹61.36 crore.

An official from Rural Drinking Water wing said that 50 of the 390 spill-over works taken up under Jal Jeevan Mission have been completed. Besides 340 pending works, the department has taken up 128 fresh works for providing drinking water to rural households. At present, 19,000 functional house tap connections have been provided under the mission, he added.

Social Welfare Department officials said that 395 works were taken up under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana during 2016-17, of which 295 works have been completed and 100 works are in progress.

An Agriculture Department official said that the district received 85 mm rainfall against a normal 38 mm rainfall in the first week of September. The preliminary crop loss during July has been pegged at 55,000 hectares but this may increase after the final survey.