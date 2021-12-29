MP inspects STPI’s incubation centre work at Hebbal

The ₹24 cr. facility is expected to be ready by March 2022

The new building and the incubation centre of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is expected to be ready by March 2022 as the construction work of the IT infrastructure at a cost of ₹24 core is in progress at the Hebbal Industrial Area here.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday inspected the work which has been entrusted to the Central Public Works Department, Mysuru.

The three-storey building has about 40,000 sq. ft semi-furnished ready-to-occupy raw space with data centre and network operation centre. It has an auditorium, conference hall, discussion rooms and cafeteria.

The STPI Mysuru was allotted 2.36 acres of land through KIADB/KEONICS in January 2008, to attract and support the start-ups/SME in Mysuru region.

The centre was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister, late A.B. Vajpayee, on November 1, 1998. Mysuru is the first non-capital city to have an STPI center in India. Mysuru has shown significant progress in nurturing the growth of the software industry after the setting up of STPI centre, according to the STPI.

The centre aims to promote the development and export of software and software services, including IT-enabled services, besides providing statutory and other promotional services to the exporters by implementing software technology parks, electronics and hardware technology parks (EHTP) schemes and other such schemes which may be formulated and entrusted by the government from time to time.

It also provides data communication services, including value-added services to IT/IT enabled services, and ITES related industries in addition to promoting micro, small and medium entrepreneurs by creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurship.

The STPI also aims to establish and manage infrastructure resources such as datacom facilities, project management and consultancy and IT support facilities. Besides Mysuru, STPI functions at Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Manipal in the State.