MP inspects railway works
Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, on Tuesday, inspected the railway works in Shivamogga town. He visited the construction sites at Kadadakatte, Savalanga Road, Kashipura Gate and Vidya Nagar along with senior officers.
The railway works incur a total expenditure of ₹116.31 crore. The State Government would bear the cost of land acquisition, besides 50% of the project cost. The projects would be completed as per schedule, he said.
He also held a meeting with officers about the progress of the works at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R., Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad and senior railway officers were present at the meeting.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.