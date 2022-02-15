MP inspects railway works

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, on Tuesday, inspected the railway works in Shivamogga town. He visited the construction sites at Kadadakatte, Savalanga Road, Kashipura Gate and Vidya Nagar along with senior officers.

The railway works incur a total expenditure of ₹116.31 crore. The State Government would bear the cost of land acquisition, besides 50% of the project cost. The projects would be completed as per schedule, he said.

He also held a meeting with officers about the progress of the works at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R., Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad and senior railway officers were present at the meeting.