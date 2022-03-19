MP inspects airport construction at Sogane

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has said that the airport at Sogane near Shivamogga will be operational by the end of this year.

He spoke to presspersons after reviewing the construction work at Sogane on Friday.

Mr. Raghavendra said the construction of the terminal and other facilities was going on. The departments concerned had been approached to ensure proper road connectivity to the airport from the city.

“The Union Minister for Civil Aviation had been requested to sanction routes to connect big cities of the country from the airport”, he said.

The construction of the runaway would be completed by June or July this year. The terminal and ATC would be ready by September, Mr. Raghavendra said.

He was accompanied by senior officers of the Public Works Department.