MP holds meeting on revival of industries

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, on Monday held a meeting with officers of the Industries Department in Bengaluru on the revival of Mysore Paper Mills and Visvesaraya Iron and Steel Limited in Bhadravati.

According to a communique from the Shivamogga district administration, Secretary of Industries Department Gaurav Gupta, Commissioner of Industries Department Gunjan Krishna, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar, and others attended the meeting.

The tender process for inviting private investors for the revival of the MPM had begun. The MP had already held a discussion with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on the revival of VISL. The Union Minister had responded positively to the appeal, said the communique.