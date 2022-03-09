MP for impetus to tourism in Mandya

Member of Parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh sought stoppages for trains at Srirangapatna to link the historical town with other places in India

Member of Parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh sought stoppages for trains at Srirangapatna to link the historical town with other places in India

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh has sought greater impetus to development of tourism and transportation in the district.

At present, not many trains stop at Srirangapatna, but for a few passenger trains whose timings are not suitable for commuters or tourists.

Ms. Ambareesh said tourism industry will get a boost if the town gets railway connectivity, which will have a cascading impact on the local economy.

She met Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, on March 9 and sought stoppages for trains at Srirangapatna to link the historical town with other places in India.

The MP impressed upon the DRM that she continues to receive representations from passenger associations, trade bodies, members of farmers’ associations, members of local bodies and the general public seeking stoppage for passenger and express trains at Srirangapatna — apart from Pandavpura, Mandya and Maddur — on the Mysuru-Bengaluru route.

She said the hotel and hospitality industries have been badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A delegation of officials of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) had also met her seeking better rail connectivity to Srirangapatna, which, according to the stakeholders, would give a boost to tourism. Rail connectivity will be important in the light of several initiatives taken by the Karnataka Government in the region or which are in the pipeline, she added.

It is pertinent to note that the Srirangapatna railway station is an island flanked by the Cauvery river on both the sides of the track. Trains with 24 coaches do not stop at the station as the rake overshoots the platform and a few coaches are stranded on the railway bridge. Authorities would have to explore the possibility of giving stoppages only to trains with 21 coaches.

She also pointed out that in case of some trains a few halts were eliminated, including the one at Pandavpura, during the Covid-19 pandemic. The MP wants the stoppages to be restored for the benefit of daily commuters.

She said daily commuters and villagers are also seeking stoppage of Mysuru-Dharwad Express at Akkihebbalu station in K.R. Nagar taluk of Mysuru district, which comes in Mandya parliamentary constituency.

The MP drew the attention of the official to a few civil works, including RUB and subways, taken up by the railways. She alleged that the work was either sloppy or unscientific, resulting in water logging during monsoon in some cases. She wants these problems to be resolved.

She sought an RUB or ROB between Gandhanahalli and Kanchinakere in K.R. Nagar as the closure of level crossing gates have disrupted the daily farming activities. She sought an RUB at Lalamadevanahalli in K.R. Nagar taluk and an ROB at Mandagere in K.R. Pet taluk to facilitate transportation of farm equipment and agricultural produce.