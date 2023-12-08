MP for early inauguration of railway projects

December 08, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MYSURU

Two major railway projects pertaining to Mysuru, completed at a cost of nearly ₹130 crore, are set to be inaugurated in due course.

They are the Multi Modal Logistic Park at Kadakola and the upgraded Ashokapuram railway station. Mr. Simha met the Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi and extended an invitation to him to inaugurate the projects. The Minister has given his consent. However, the date is yet to be finalised and will be fixed by the Railway Ministry.

The MMLP executed by the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) entailed an investment of nearly ₹102 crore and has come up on a 55 acre land and will enhance port connectivity and give a fillip to industries which are into exports.

The cost of the civil works was ₹55.02 crore while the remaining amount was for land acquisition and is now ready for operation. Once inaugurated, it will provide direct rail connectivity from the hinterland to different ports and other parts of the country and transport containers and encourage export-imports and domestic trade.

The inland container depot of the MMLP has warehouses for storage of cargo. Besides, it will provide single-window facilities for custom clearance for export-import trade and all paper works pertaining to shipping and customs will be undertaken at one place paving the way for the smooth transportation of goods and merchandise.

The facility is expected to give a boost to local industrialisation and the cost of transportation or the logistic cost will also reduce which will make the products more competitive. Besides, it will help shift the transportation of cargo from road to rail and help decongest existing highways. The project is expected to harness industries engaged in the export-import business in a radius of 200 km. These include agro-food processing, automobiles, electronics, incense sticks, granite, coffee, etc.

The second facility is the Ashokapuram railway station which has been expanded at a cost of nearly ₹30 crore and has a new entrance to facilitate passengers from Jayanagar, Srirampura, Ashokapuram and surrounding areas to board the train.

The Railways have laid two new stabling lines, 2 pit lines and constructed 2 additional platforms that have augmented the capacity of the station to handle more trains. This will also help decongest the Mysuru railway station which has only 6 platforms and the station remodelling work is expected to commence entailing lot of civil works during which the Ashokapuram station can take bulk of the load.

The MP has also sought the inauguration of the Software Technology Park of India which has been established at Hebbal Industrial Area opposite the Infosys. It has been built at a cost of ₹27.64 crore and is expected to give a fillip to IT sector in the region.