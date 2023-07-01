MP expresses disappointment over lack of facilities for students at Kuvempu University

July 01, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has expressed disappointment over the lack of basic facilities for hostel students at Kuvempu University.

“For the last three years, things have not improved at Kuvempu University. There could be some vastu problems,” he quipped.

He was speaking after interacting with students of Journalism at the Kannada Press Day programme organised by the Shivamogga district unit of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students complained that they were not getting hot water in the hostel, and repeated appeals to improve basic amenities did not yield results.

Mr. Raghavendra said it was unfortunate to know about the sorry state of the university. “I will talk to the Registrar immediately and instruct him to address the needs of the students,” he said.

Senior journalist Samiulla Belagur, delivering a talk, said that paid news and fake news were serious threats to journalism. He said fake news was like cancer that could impact the entire system. Taking serious exception to propaganda journalism, he felt that any media house working as a mouthpiece of an ideology or a political party was highly deplorable.

MLC D.S. Arun, Shivamogaa Mayor S. Shivakumar, KUWJ district president K.V.Shivakumar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.