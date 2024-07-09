GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MP criticises alleged diversion of SCP/TSP funds

Minister has failed to protect interests of the SC/ST communities

Published - July 09, 2024 09:20 pm IST - The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau
Ramesh Jigajinagi

Ramesh Jigajinagi | Photo Credit: File Photo

Ramesh Jigajinagi, MP and BJP leader, has criticised the State government for defending its act of diverting funds meant for SC/ST welfare to the guarantee schemes.

“It is highly condemnable that the state government has used ₹32,000 crore of the Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub Plan funds for the guarantee schemes. The SCP and TSP plans and funds were introduced to ensure that these backward communities get funds in addition to the routine expenditure on various welfare schemes. But diverting these funds for routine projects defeats the whole purpose of having SCP and TSP plans and funds,’‘ the veteran Dalit leader said in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is a leader from the backward class, has used the grant meant for the SC and ST community for the implementation of guarantee schemes. Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who belongs to one of the Dalit communities, has not opposed such a diversion. It is unfortunate that Dr. Mahadevappa has failed to protect the welfare of the SC/ST communities. What is more, they are defending such diversions,” he said.

“The Congress government in Karnataka faces innumerable allegations of scams and irregularities. They have not taken any steps to stop them,” he said.

He said that work was on on the airport in Vijayapura and it would be inaugurated soon. He said there were some technical issues in the running of Vande Bharat trains to Vijayapura, but they would be resolved soon.

BJP district unit president R.S. Patil Koochabal, former member of Legislative Council Arun Shahapoor, former Minister Appu Pattanashetti, leaders like Sanjeeva Aiholi, Umesh Kolakur and others were present.

Karnataka / Belgaum / state politics / corruption & bribery / national or ethnic minority / minority group / discrimination / social issue / welfare / dalits

