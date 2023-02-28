MP commends Koppal for effective, satisfactory implementation of Central welfare schemes

February 28, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Taking stock of the implementation of the Union government’s welfare and development programmes in Koppal district between October-December 2022, Koppal Lok Sabha member Karadi Sanganna has commended the district administration for a satisfactory performance.

“The Union government has given grants to all sectors, including agriculture, education, animal husbandry and women and child development. You have done a good job by implementing effectively the welfare and development programmes. You need to keep it up and utilise the remaining funds,” Mr. Sanganna said.

As chairperson of the Koppal District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), Mr. Sanganna reviewed the progress of implementation of the Union government programmes in Koppal on Tuesday.

An official told the meeting that the process of disbursing ₹29.57 crore among 1,47,825 beneficiaries in the district under PM Kisan Yojna is under way. And, ₹35.81 crore has been paid to 34,828 farmers for the loss of kharif crop.

Education Department officials said that tenders have been called for building 200 classrooms in the district under the Viveka Scheme.

Member of Legislative Council Hemalatha Naik stressed the need for building and maintaining toilets in every government hospital.

“And, the lack of toilet facilities in schools is affecting the health of students, especially girls. We should need to focus on building enough number of toilets in every school and maintain them on daily basis,” she said.

Some of the members brought to the notice of the meeting the improper implementation of multi-village drinking water schemes and demanded that senior officers visit project sites on a regular basis not just to speed up work but also to ensure quality.

Deputy Commissioner M. Sundaresh Babu, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Ratnam Pandey, Deputy Conservator of Forest Kavya Chaturvedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Savitri B. Kadi and other senior officers were present.