MP clarifies on Modi’s statement on Mysuru as Paris

May 24, 2022

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Tuesday maintained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not say that he would make Mysuru another Paris, during his election rally in Mysuru, a few years ago and added that Mr. Modi had said that he would make Mysuru attract tourists like in Paris, which was the world’s top tourist destination with highest footfalls in 2014.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Simha, in reply to questions on the issue, lashed out at the Opposition parties for misrepresenting the Prime Minister’s statement ahead of his visit to Mysuru for the International Day of Yoga event in June. “When did the Prime Minister say he will develop Mysuru into another Paris?,” he asked.

The MP said what the PM meant was that Mysuru has the strength to emerge as a top tourist destination like Paris and efforts would be made to get the city projected internationally. “During the PM’s address, Paris was the number one tourist destination which has now been taken over by London in terms of footfall. Since Mysuru too is a tourist city, he said Mysuru should also attract tourists like Paris based on its strengths,” he claimed.