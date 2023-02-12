MP Basketball Association secretary in the dock for forging birth certificates of players

February 12, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The S.R. Nagar police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against the secretary of Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association for forging the birth certificates of players to cheat the government and the federation.

Based on the complaint by Chander Mukhi Sharma, representing the Basketball Federation of India, State Olympic Bhavan at Kanteerava Stadium on Kasturba Road, the police on Thursday, registered a case against Avinash Anand, Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association, charging him under section 464 (making of a false document in the name of a fictitious person) and 468 (forgery) of the IPC for further investigation.

A probe revealed that Avinash Anand, leading the sub-junior and youth basketball teams from his State, and forged the birth certificates of 14 students to push them into eligibility and qualify matches organised between November last year to February this year.

The cheating came to light when Mr. Sharma verified the submitted documents and came to know that the birth certificates of 14 players have been forged. “This forgery was done to avail government and sports grants for ineligible players. It also deprived deserving players of a chance,” Mr. Sharma, said in his complaint.

The matter was brought to the notice of the federation before filing a case against Avinash Anand. The police are verifying the documents and said that the accused will be summoned for questioning soon.