ADVERTISEMENT

MP Basketball Association secretary in the dock for forging birth certificates of players

February 12, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The S.R. Nagar police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against the secretary of Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association for forging the birth certificates of players to cheat the government and the federation.

Based on the complaint by Chander Mukhi Sharma, representing the Basketball Federation of India, State Olympic Bhavan at Kanteerava Stadium on Kasturba Road, the police on Thursday, registered a case against Avinash Anand, Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association, charging him under section 464 (making of a false document in the name of a fictitious person) and 468 (forgery) of the IPC for further investigation.

A probe revealed that Avinash Anand, leading the sub-junior and youth basketball teams from his State, and forged the birth certificates of 14 students to push them into eligibility and qualify matches organised between November last year to February this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cheating came to light when Mr. Sharma verified the submitted documents and came to know that the birth certificates of 14 players have been forged. “This forgery was done to avail government and sports grants for ineligible players. It also deprived deserving players of a chance,” Mr. Sharma, said in his complaint.

The matter was brought to the notice of the federation before filing a case against Avinash Anand. The police are verifying the documents and said that the accused will be summoned for questioning soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US