MP assures of Civil Aviation Ministry’s support for Mysuru airport

Amidst the city’s lessening air connectivity, with only two cities now connected to Mysuru, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Wednesday visited the Mysuru airport for the first time as an MP and held discussions with authorities.

Mr. Wadiyar, accompanied by senior officials, went around the airport and conducted a survey of the facilities. “I had a productive discussion with Airport Director Anoop and other officials about the expansion of the airport in Phases 1 and 2,” the MP said.

Mr. Wadiyar told them that the Civil Aviation Ministry is fully supportive of the ongoing efforts to make Mysuru airport fully functional. “We’re working to ensure that our city’s airport meets the highest standards and becomes a hub for air travel in Mysore-Kodagu region,” the MP added.

Mr. Wadiyar’s visit gained significance since travellers from Mysuru had questioned the logic behind the airport expansion when the number of flights were getting reduced despite good passenger traffic.

Tour and travel operators, and fliers are demanding more flights from Mysuru. Following demand for long-distance flights by business and trade communities, the government decided to take up the expansion of the airport and the runway extension requires 206 acres.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led government set aside ₹319.13 crore for the expansion in April 2022 and released two installments of ₹50 crore and ₹100 crore. The third installment of ₹75 crore was released by the Siddaramaiah government last year.

Stakeholders had stated that Mysuru has a good passenger traffic because of flourishing trade and business establishments. Nanjangud, which is close to the airport, is an industrial town attracting investments. With Mysuru being a tourist hub, tourism is another area that contributes to the traffic.

In the Budget presented by Mr. Siddaramaiah this year, the airport expansion project had been mentioned, among others, for Mysuru.

The Mysuru airport has a runway of 1,750 metres and only ATR-type 72-seater flights can be operated. The proposal is to expand the runway to at least 2,400 metres to enable the operation of long distance travel in Boeing and Airbus planes.

