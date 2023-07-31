MP asks Union Minister for more BSNL towers in Kodagu

July 31, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Pratap Simha, Mysuru-Kodagu MP, has urged Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw to sanction new BSNL towers under 4G saturation project in Kodagu. He also sought various-sized battery sets for BSNL sites in the hill district to ensure uninterrupted services to subscribers.

The MP met the Minister in New Delhi and put forth his petition for improving BSNL services in the coffee land.

Mr. Simha said mobile coverage in Kodagu is very poor due to the hilly area and it required more mobile BTS towers in order to cover more villages.

The district is also in need of various sized battery sets to ensure uninterrupted services to a large subscriber base since power failure in this region especially in monsoon season is too frequent and as such the power backup mechanism needs to be there with proper planning and a high degree of professionalism, the MP said in his letter to the Minister.

Due to a significant increase in mobile users, Internet service has become very essential for the public and students in particular for online classes. “I have received many representations from BSNL subscribers from very remote areas that the quality of service provided by the BSNL should improve thereby minimising the downtime during power outages that are common in these places,” he said.

Mr. Simha urged the Minister that the BSNP authorities concerned are sent directives to initiative measures for the installation of new mobile towers and procurement of battery sets needed to efficiently deal with all contingencies so that subscribers are not put to any sort of inconvenience.

The MP said he has enclosed the location-wise details indicating the requirement of batteries and location of new mobile towers in the letter submitted to the Minister.

During the first meeting of the newly-constituted Telecom Advisory Committee of BSNL in Mysuru last month, the MP had told the BSNL officials to increase the number of mobile towers in Kodagu to improve services and the reach of the network.

With the private mobile service providers yet to expand their services in the remote terrains in the hill district, it becomes important for BSNL to improve the connectivity to those uncovered areas by increasing the number of towers, he suggested. Besides Kodagu, H.D. Kote in Mysuru and some remote parts of Chamarajnagar also lack network connectivity and these areas too are in need of more mobile towers, the MP said at the meeting where the BSNL officials from the three districts attended.