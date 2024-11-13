 />
MP asks officers to speed up work on ESI hospital

Published - November 13, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Iranna Kadadi, MP, at a meeting with ESI officers in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Iranna Kadadi, MP, at a meeting with ESI officers in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Iranna Kadadi, Rajya Sabha member, asked the Employees State Insurance officers to speed up work on the 100-bed hospital in Belagavi.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Kadadi said work on the hospital building was being unreasonably delayed though the Union government had approved the demolition of the 50-bed hospital and the construction of the 100-bed hospital several months ago. He asked officers to shift doctors and staff to nearby Central government institutions in Hubballi or Dandeli till the construction was complete. The Centre has sanctioned ₹152 crore for the purpose.

Mr. Kadadi suggested that officers consider the offer of VOTC hospital in Honaga to run the present hospital on their premises till the construction was complete. He also asked the Regional Director to take steps to bring ESI offices in nearby districts like Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Uttara Kannada districts under the purview of Belagavi office.

