MP asks MUDA to foot cost of drawing additional Kabini water

Pratap Simha says it can seek funds under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission

After the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) showed interest in supplying Kabini water to many of its layouts and those approved by it, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Friday told the MUDA to consider footing the cost of ₹134 crore for drawing an additional 120 MLD from the Kabini drinking water scheme for supply to most parts of Mysuru.

The scheme was already supplying 60 MLD to parts of Mysuru and up to 180 MLD can be drawn under the project implemented at Bidaragod.

Mr. Simha said the recent meeting at MUDA office, which was attended by Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj and Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, expressed its view that the MUDA’s responsibility was not just to create layouts and collect tax from the residents but also to provide basic facilities such as drinking water to its layouts and also those approved by it.

In this connection, the MP suggested drawing more water from Kabini by upgrading the infrastructure at Bidaragod jackwell for broadening the supply. “I had told the meeting that an action plan in this regard was the need of the hour,” he said, in a statement here.

Agreeing with the idea, the Ministers asked MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and the MUDA engineers to conduct spot inspection of Bidaragod and take appropriate steps for drawing 180 MLD.

Accordingly, the MUDA Chairman and others, including officials from the Mysuru City Corporation, the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the KPTCL, and the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation visited the Bidaragod jack well and discussed plans for drawing more water to the project.

“It’s not possible to rely fully on supply from the KRS dam for meeting the drinking water needs of Mysuru. The alternative sources need to be harnessed. Pipelines for drawing up to 180 MLD have been laid at Bidaragod and already 60 MLD was being drawn,” the MP said.

A sum of ₹134 crore would be required to pump additional 120 MLD and the MUDA has to foot the expenditure from its resources. If MUDA was facing paucity of funds, it can seek funds under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission. Mr. Simha suggested that MUDA put up the proposal in its next meeting and get approval.