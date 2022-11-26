MP adopts 500 TB patients

November 26, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Lahar Singh Siroya, BJP MP, has adopted 500 tuberculosis patients in Bengaluru under the PM’s Nikshay Mitra initiative as part of a programme to make Karnataka TB-free by 2025. 

The adopted patients will receive essential nutrition and food kits delivered at their doorstep every month, said a press release. As mandated under Nikshay Mitra, the nutrition kits will consist rice, dal, gram, jaggery, oil, protein powder, and groundnut. As required under Nikshay Mitra, the initial duration of supply of nutrition kits will be six months and this duration may get extended on the advice of the Health Department.

At a function held at Vasanthnagar in Bengaluru, the MP announced he would donate rapid diagnosis TB machines. Karnataka currently has 29,000 TB patients.who have consented to receive aid under Nikshay Mitra.

