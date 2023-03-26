Moving Muslims to EWS is a step towards ensuring comprehensive social justice, says CM

March 26, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has denied suggestions that the State government’s decision to move Muslims from an OBC category to Economically Weaker Sections is an act of injustice.

“We have moved Muslims to a slab with a quota of 10% from a 4% exclusive quota slab. How can that be injustice?,” Mr. Bommai told journalists in Hubballi on Sunday.

He said that the State government’s decision to re-categorise communities within the OBC 2 category is a move towards ensuring comprehensive social justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have taken a bold decision to provide internal reservation to communities in the Scheduled Castes list and address the demand for reservation by the Panchamasalis and Vokkaligas. We have managed all this without disturbing the allocation for any one community or group. We are committed to ensuring social justice,” he said.

He criticised the Congress saying that it has only used the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities for votes, but never took any step towards their welfare and development.

“They kept these communities guessing for 30 years, without taking any decision. But we have taken the bold step,” he said.

He reiterated that he put his “hand in a beehive and suffered stings but is happy to have distributed honey to the deprived communities.”

“I will not rest till social justice is served to all communities,” he added.

He said that the BJP will announce its list of candidates only after the announcement of the polls.

He said that the government will go ahead with the Mahadayi river basin projects as it will not be a violation of the model code of conduct.