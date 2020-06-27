Movie plot fails woman, paramour in murder case

MYSURU

Taking a cue from the movie ‘Drishyam’, Sharada, wife of Anand, and her paramour Babu, from Saligrama town in Mysuru district’s K.R. Nagar taluk, hoped to evade the long arm of the law after committing a murder. But, they soon realised the difference between real life and reel life.

Police said Sharada, who had had enough of her husband Anand’s allegedly routine torture in a drunken state, conspired with Babu to eliminate him and live with Babu for the rest of her life.

On the night of June 22, Babu invited Anand to his farmhouse on the outskirts of Saligrama for a party. After consuming alcohol, Babu allegedly hit him on the head with a sharp weapon, killing him. He then put the body in a sack containing grass, loaded it onto his motorcycle and rode to a temple along the Chunchankatte-Saligrama main road. He threw the body near an electricity transformer at the spot before returning with Anand’s motorcycle and placing it near the body in such a way that it would appear that Anand had died in a road mishap.

When Anand’s body, with a wound on the head and blood stain all over the clothes, was found on June 23 morning, Anand’s father Krishne Gowda suspected foul play. He immediately lodged a complaint with the police, who took up investigation.

Sharada and Babu were in an illicit relationship for the last few months and had hatched a plot to kill Anand. Police said the accused were inspired by the 2015 suspense thriller Drishyam to evade arrest. But, it was not to be.