Movie buffs can cheer as Dasara festival to screen 112 films

October 09, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

Movie buffs can rejoice as 112 films, including national award-winning, art films and commercial blockbusters, will be screened at the Mysuru Dasara Film Festival (MyDFF) which commences on October 15.

From October 16 to 22, the films will be screened in four screens – one at DRC cinemas in Jayalakshmipuram and three at INOX at the Mall of Mysore. One screen has been given for free at INOX for screening the films.

On October 20, 10 short films will be screened at INOX and these films have been sourced from a competition organised for the youths. The prizes for best films and other filmmaking categories will be presented on the day.

As it is the birth centenary of legendary actor Narasimharaju, known for his comic roles in many Kannada films, his films, sourced from the Bengaluru International Film Festival, will be screened at the Dasara film festival.

Under the ‘Old is Gold’ lineup, the films of the legendary actors of Kannada film industry will be screened besides the children’s films and some art films.

The films of eminent Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurusawa will also be screened while the national award winning films on all seven days at INOX which will be followed by an interaction with the film crew, said Ms. M.K. Savita, deputy special officer, Dasara Film Festival.

Ms. Savita, who is also the Joint Director of Tourism Department, said 38 Indian films, 18 foreign films, 30 Kannada films, five ‘Old is Gold’ films, five films of Akira Kurusawa, four children’s films and 22 short films will be screened at the festival.

Passes available

Addressing a press conference to share details of MyDFF here on Monday, she said 800 film enthusiasts can watch movies in four screens daily and passes are being issued online and offline to interested persons. Besides weekly passes, daily passes are also issued suiting the interests of the movie goers.

The weekly pass has been priced at ₹500 while the daily pass costs ₹100. The pass will cost ₹300 for students. Also, the pass holders will get a guide with complete information on the films to be screened at the festival. The passes are available offline at Vartha Bhavan on Dhanwantri Road on a first come first serve basis. Details on the passes can be had by calling 7411564510, according to the committee.

Star-studded event

After the main Dasara inaugural event atop Chamundi hills on October 15, the film festival will be inaugurated at Kalamandira at 11:30 am by Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa.

Noted music composer Hamsaleka, who is inaugurating the festivities atop the hills, will also grace the occasion while actors ‘Darling’ Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Manvita Kamat, Vaibhavi Shandiya, and Mayuri will participate.

Prior to the inaugural event, actor and music composer Sadhu Kokila will present a music programme.

In view of the birth centenary of veteran actor Narasimharaju, his daughter Ms. Sudha Narasimharaju, who is also an actor and acts in many TV serials, will be felicitated.

Posters released

Ms. Savita, Dasara film festival working president V. Priyadarshini, Information Department Deputy Director Ashok Kumar D., and Assistant Director Harish T.K. released Dasara film festival posters and publicity materials during the press conference.

