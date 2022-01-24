Movement on Mahadayi project in Karnataka in the works: Congress

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has said that a plan on launching a movement over Mahadayi would bechalked out soon by the Congress

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that a plan on launching a movement over Mahadayi river project would be chalked out soon. The issue has been discussed within the party .

Speaking to mediapersons in Hubballi on January 24, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know what had happened to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's promise on implementing Mahadayi project.

“He had announced that he would give in writing in blood that his party would implement the project within 24 hours of coming to power. What happened? Did north Karnataka get Mahadayi water?”

The former Chief Minister said that Congress would be launching an agitation over Krishna irrigation projects and implementation of Article 371J in Kalyana Karnataka in the coming days.

On the weekend curfew, he said that it was implemented with the sole purpose of putting hurdles in the path of the Congress, which had planned a padayatra seeking implementation of the Mekedatu project.

"There was no need for weekend curfew at a time when people were facing hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was implemented to obstruct the Congress protest. The Covid-19 pandemic did not spread due to the padayatra. Did Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Ministers R. Ashok and S.T. Somaahekhar get COVID-19 due to Congress padayatra?"