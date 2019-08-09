Movement on ghat roads disrupted; 9,000 evacuated in Uttara Kannada

A woman was killed after a wall collapsed on her owing to heavy rain in Udupi district on Thursday. Ganga Markalti, 52, was milking her cow in the cowshed next to her house when the wall of the shed collapsed on her in Cherkady village, near Brahmavar, the police said.

In Uttara Kannada district, over 9,000 people have been evacuated so far.

Vehicular movement on the Shiradi and Sampaje Ghat roads connecting the coastal belt with other parts continued to be disrupted. The Charmadi Ghat road was closed for traffic for the second day to clear debris owing to landslip and tree fall.

Train connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru too remained suspended as fresh landslips occurred at many places between Siribagilu and Subrahmanya Road stations on Thursday. Debris of more than 25,000 cubic metres along with boulders and trees have fallen on the track, a railway spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioners of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts have extended the holiday for anganawadis, schools and colleges to Friday in view of the red alert.

Water enters highway

Water from Gundia river, which was in spate, entered Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway-75 at Udane in Dakshina Kannada submerging the highway. Hence, the police diverted traffic via Uppinangady, Kadaba, and Gundia. Traffic between Mangaluru and Madikeri too was disrupted for some time following landslip on the Sampaje ghat. However, the police allowed light motor vehicles and passenger buses to ply on the stretch by afternoon.

Water level in the Netravati at Bantwal touched the danger level of 8.5 m by evening owing to rain in the Western Ghats. Water from the Kumaradhara entered five houses at Noochila near Kukke Subrahmanya.

A statement from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Uttara Kannada, said that 9,815 persons have been evacuated in the district.

The district administration has opened 84 ‘ganji kendras’. Karwar and Ankola taluks too are facing floods.