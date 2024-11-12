Movement of suspected Maoists in Chikkamagaluru: Jayapura police register case, seize three rifles

The Chikkamagaluru police, on Tuesday, registered a case following reports of movement of suspected Maoists near Koppa taluk and seized three single-barrel rifles (SBML) and ammunition from the place where they reportedly met.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jayapura police in Koppa taluk registered the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Arms Act, 1959, and other relevant sections, based on a complaint filed by an official of the Anti-Naxal Force.

Suspected Maoits Mundagaru Latha, Jayanna and a few others reportedly assembled at a lone house, belonging to Subba Gowda, at Kadegundi village near Jayapura police limits. The police, upon searching the place, found three SBML rifles and ammunition and seized them.

The DySP of Koppa Division has taken up an investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, the ANF staff have been conducting combing operations in parts of Koppa and Sringeri taluks to nab the suspected Maoists. The local police have also joined the ANF in their efforts, said a press communiqué released by Chikkamagaluru police on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.