Movement of suspected Maoists in Chikkamagaluru: Jayapura police register case, seize three rifles

Published - November 12, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Chikkamagaluru police, on Tuesday, registered a case following reports of movement of suspected Maoists near Koppa taluk and seized three single-barrel rifles (SBML) and ammunition from the place where they reportedly met.

The Jayapura police in Koppa taluk registered the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Arms Act, 1959, and other relevant sections, based on a complaint filed by an official of the Anti-Naxal Force.

Suspected Maoits Mundagaru Latha, Jayanna and a few others reportedly assembled at a lone house, belonging to Subba Gowda, at Kadegundi village near Jayapura police limits. The police, upon searching the place, found three SBML rifles and ammunition and seized them. 

The DySP of Koppa Division has taken up an investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, the ANF staff have been conducting combing operations in parts of Koppa and Sringeri taluks to nab the suspected Maoists. The local police have also joined the ANF in their efforts, said a press communiqué released by Chikkamagaluru police on Tuesday.

