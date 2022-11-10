Movement of people banned on Konanur-Kattepura hanging bridge in Arakalgud taluk of Karnataka

Ban will be in effect until the hanging bridge is repaired, says Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 10, 2022 10:25 IST

A representational photo of a hanging bridge in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: RAVIPRASADKAMILA

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana has banned the movement of people on the hanging bridge that connects Konanuru and Kattepura in Arakalgud taluk, in Karnataka. The ban came into effect on November 9.

The district administration has taken this decision considering the dilapidated state of the bridge. The death of 140 people following collapse of a hanging bridge at Morbi in Gujarat is said to be the reason for the decision.

The ban on movement of people will be in effect until the repair is completed. The DC issued the order under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The DC has also instructed the Superintendent of Police to deploy policemen at the bridge to implement the order. Officials of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department were told to put up boards to communicate with local people about the ban. Violating the order would attract legal action.

