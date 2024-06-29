GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Movement of heavy goods vehicles in Kodagu banned during rainy season

Published - June 29, 2024 09:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The decision has been taken as such movement posed a threat of causing landslips and accidents on the roads at this time of the year. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Kodagu district administration has banned movement of heavy goods vehicles through the district during the rainy season.

The daily movement of heavy goods vehicles in the district poses a threat of causing landslips and accidents on the roads, whose condition worsens during heavy rains, according to an official statement.

Hence, movement of goods transport vehicles with registration weight of more than 18,500 kg, multi-axle trucks and other heavy vehicles, including bullet tankers, ship cargo containers, long chassis trucks, articulated vehicles, besides sand and timber transportation trucks has been banned in Kodagu district till the rainy season concludes.

In the interests of safety of motorists and public properties, Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu Venkat Raja, who is also chairman of the district’s Regional Transport Authority (RTA), has invoked the provisions of various Acts to regulate the traffic system in Kodagu district form July 1 to 30.

Exemption

However, vehicles carrying cooking gas, fuel, milk, vehicles used for government work, besides school and college vehicles and other public passenger vehicles have been exempted from the ban.

The Superintendent of Police, Kodagu, has been permitted to install signboards in this regard while the police and Transport Department officials have been instructed to establish checkposts at Kushalnagar and Sampaje on the border of the district to mount a 24-hour vigil on movement of vehicles passing through the district on National Highway 275.

Directions have also been issued to the police and Transport Department officials to undertake mobile patrolling to ensure that the order against movement of heavy goods vehicles are not violated.

