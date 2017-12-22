‘Movement meant to reassert Basavanna’s position as founder of Lingayata dharma’

Maintaining that the issue of whether Lingayats were ‘Hindus or not’ was irrelevant to the ongoing movement seeking independent religion status for ‘Lingayata Dharma’, national organiser of Lingayata Dharma Mahasabha Dayananda Swami has said that the movement was for reasserting Basavanna’s position as founder of Lingayata Dharma.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Sri Dayananda Swami, who is also President of ‘Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandali’, said that Lingayata Dharma was just like other religions of Indian origin like Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism and it too deserved independent religion status under Article 25 of the Constitution.

He clarified that the Lingayat movement was not against any particular political party but for religious identity and there was no truth in allegations that the movement would divide the Hindu society. He said historical documents, lifestyle, religious practices and literary works were proof to the fact that Lingayata was an independent religion right from the day it was founded by Sri Basavanna in the 12th century.

Condemning the opposition to the demand by leaders of Sangh Parivar, the Swami said the duty of RSS was not just to protect the vedic culture alone. Clarifying that Hinduism is not a religion but a way of life, the Swami said: “In the Constitution itself it has been said that Hindus shall be construed as including a reference to persons professing the Sikh, Jain or Buddhist religion and the references to Hindu religious institutions. And any religion founded in India would be a religion of Hindus and Sangh Parivar should also support the demand of Lingayats rather than opposing it”, he said.

National convention

The Swami said that in a bid to pressurise the governments to give independent religion status to Lingayata Dharma a national convention of Lingayat representatives from across India had been convened in Secunderabad on December 25.

Warning those trying to gain political mileage out of the movement, he urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to send a recommendation to the Union government on Lingayat Dharma before elections are announced in Karnataka.