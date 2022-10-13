Move to wind up regional news unit at Dharwad AIR upsets sangha

President of Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha Chandrakanth Bellad, office-bearers and writers addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Taking exception to the reported move to close down the regional news unit (Pradesh Samachar wing) at All India Radio, Dharwad, Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha has threatened to launch an agitation if the Centre went ahead with the plan to close down the news unit.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday, working president of Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha Basavaprabhu Hosakeri said that every Kannadiga of the region will oppose the decision to wind up the regional news unit at Dharwad AIR and shift it to Bengaluru.

The sangha will oppose any such move and urge the Union government to immediately drop the idea, he said.

Mr. Hosakeri said that Dharwad AIR has several national awards to its credit for holding unique programmes promoting the rich art, culture, music and literature of this region. This apart, it has encouraged several artistes of the region to become national and international artists by providing them a platform. Any move to shift the regional news unit to Bengaluru will be an injustice to the whole region, he said.

The sangha will urge the government to fill vacant posts at the regional news unit and strengthen it instead of shifting the news unit, he said.

Deadline

President of the sangha and former MLA Chandrakanth Bellad said that the sangha has set November 1 as deadline for the Union government to revoke its decision on closing down the news unit. If not, the sangha, along with the people of the region, will be forced to launch an agitation against such discrimination, he said.

Senior writers Guruling Kapse, Malati Pattanshetti, Venkatesh Machaknur, Shankar Halgatthi and others said that they will urge Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi to intervene and prevail upon the Centre to ensure that the regional news unit continues to operate from Dharwad.

Resolution

The sangha has passed a resolution on writing letters to all members of Parliament from the State and also to the Prime Minister in this regard urging them to continue the regional news unit at Dharwad AIR.