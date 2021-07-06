Move to split wages under MGNREGA opposed

Organisations and labour leaders have opposed the Union government’s directions to the States to split wage payments under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Scheme into categories for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and others.

District president of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, State vice-president of Janwadi Mahila Sanghatan K. Neela, district president of All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU) Bhimashetty Yampalli, along with other leaders and workers involved in the job scheme, staged a demonstration outside the administrative complex of the Zilla Panchayat here on Tuesday to oppose the government’s move.

“A single procedure was followed so far to pay all workers under the rural job scheme. There were no distinctions or disparities in the payment of wages. Now, the new directions will divide rural workers along the lines of caste as payment for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and others will be paid accordingly. This will further lead to separate applications for jobs for each category. This will lead to discrimination among the different categories of castes. This will undermine the unity of the rural labour force and we strongly oppose it,” Ms. Neela said, during the protest.

Mr. Mamshetty termed the government’s move as a design to gradually reduce the funds to the job scheme and eventually, end the scheme itself.

“The government says that the move is aimed at providing funds for paying workers belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under the job scheme. There is a conspiracy to cut grants for other categories working under the scheme to divert the funds to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. This move is clearly aimed at creating enmity among workers so that the government can eventually end the job scheme itself,” Mr. Mamshetty said.

A memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister was submitted to the office of the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat later.