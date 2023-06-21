Move to reduce eggs under midday meal scheme draws flak

June 21, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The AIDSO Karnataka State committee has condemned the decision of the State government to reduce the number of eggs provided to schoolchildren studying in government and aided schools under the midday meal scheme.

Citing shortage of funds, a circular has been issued stating that the number of eggs provided to children will be reduced from two to one.

“Eggs are provided owing to malnutrition found in students coming from lower income groups. Many children do not get proper nutritional diet. Their sole dependence is on midday meal scheme and eggs/bananas/chikkis provided in schools. This move will deprive these children of their much-needed nutrition,” a note from AIDSO said here.

The AIDSO said there has been a tremendous increase in dropouts across the country and Karnataka has seen dropouts more than the national average. Due to extreme poverty and economic crisis, even school children are forced to work. At such a time it was the responsibility of the government to provide them enough means to attract them to pursue their education. If there is a lack of funds, the government should arrange it and not hamper education of the child, it demanded.

“If the Department of Public Instruction cannot provide even an egg, what else can it provide?” it asked.

AIDSO has demanded immediate withdrawal of the circular and provide two eggs which is the recommendation of experts and educationists. There are also reports that even milk provided to schoolchildren under the “Ksheera Bhagya” scheme was facing a shortage. There can be no excuse when it comes to providing basic amenities for children, it argued.