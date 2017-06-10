Move to reclassify highways may affect status of ORR stretch

Will the State Government’s move to reclassify nearly 858 km of National Highways cutting across Karnataka as ‘city authority roads’ have a bearing on the recent move of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) which transferred 37.22 km of the 41.53 km Outer Ring Road (ORR) to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)?

This is the question doing the rounds ever since the State government proposed the reclassification of roads in what is perceived to be an attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court ruling that bans the sale of liquor within 500 metres of a National or State Highway.

It was only last week that the Public Works Department Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the district in-charge Minister, handed over the documents of the ORR, symbolising its transfer to the representatives of the NHAI.

Lack of funds

The MUDA justified the transfer on the grounds that it did not have the funds to take up the annual maintenance of the ORR as per NHAI standards, as it costs crores of rupees. It was announced that the NHAI would declare it a National Highway Bypass Road as the ORR intersected with National Highways at six places on the periphery of the city.

The MUDA has spent nearly ₹322.20 crore on developing the ORR for over 10 years. Its mandate is to create infrastructure and transfer it to the local urban body – which is the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) – for maintenance. Since the MCC is also cash-strapped, it was decided to hand it over to the NHAI and the decks were cleared for the same to complete the procedure.

Now, the question is whether the State government’s decision will also affect the transfer of ORR to NHAI. When contacted, Dhruvakumar, chairman, MUDA, said he would get a clarification on the subject before reacting.

Awaiting clarity

The Excise Department staff have averred that if the ORR stretch was declared as part of the NHAI, then the Supreme Court ruling will become applicable. But sources added that no action will be initiated till there was clarity on the status of ORR.

There are scores of bars along the ORR – as also along the State highways bisecting the city – and with the State government seeking to reclassify the roads, the status of ORR remains unclear. The NHAI had plans to spend nearly ₹170 crore in maintaining and further developing the ORR but there is a question mark on this for now.