Move to prosecute Arundhati Roy, Sheikh Showkat Hussain under UAPA slammed

Published - June 21, 2024 12:00 am IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

Members of various organisations staging a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Several organisations on Thursday staged a protest demonstration at Freedom Park against the alleged persecution of author Arundhati Roy and academic Sheikh Showkat Hussain under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The protest saw participation from various organisations, including the All India Central Council of Trade Unions, All India Students Association, Karnataka, All India Progressive Women’s Association, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Youth Association, and All India Lawyers Association for Justice, alongside numerous activists.

The demonstrators labelled the UAPA a “draconian law” and called for its repeal. They demanded the release of all political prisoners.

Criticising the government for the “increasing crackdowns” on democratic and political dissent, the protesters voiced their dissatisfaction with the limited space and opportunities available for protest and freedom of expression.

