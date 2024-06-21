GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Move to prosecute Arundhati Roy, Sheikh Showkat Hussain under UAPA slammed

Published - June 21, 2024 12:00 am IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
Members of various organisations staging a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Members of various organisations staging a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Several organisations on Thursday staged a protest demonstration at Freedom Park against the alleged persecution of author Arundhati Roy and academic Sheikh Showkat Hussain under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The protest saw participation from various organisations, including the All India Central Council of Trade Unions, All India Students Association, Karnataka, All India Progressive Women’s Association, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Youth Association, and All India Lawyers Association for Justice, alongside numerous activists.

The demonstrators labelled the UAPA a “draconian law” and called for its repeal. They demanded the release of all political prisoners.

Criticising the government for the “increasing crackdowns” on democratic and political dissent, the protesters voiced their dissatisfaction with the limited space and opportunities available for protest and freedom of expression.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.