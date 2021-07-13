Move to establish vending zone near S. Puram pool opposed

The vending zone proposed in front of the University Swimming Pool at Saraswathipuram in Mysuru

MYSURU

13 July 2021

The Mysuru City Corporation’s move to establish one of the vending zones in front of the University Swimming Pool in Saraswathipuram has been opposed by the swimmers’ associations here.

The MCC has proposed to establish vending zones at different places across Mysuru to help street vendors. The places were identified by zonal commissioners of MCC in their jurisdictions. It had asked the public to submit objections, if any.

“It’s not appropriate to set up the vending zone near the pool which attracts swimmers of all age groups from morning till evening. The hygiene in the vicinity may be affected if vendors were allowed to operate. The MCC can choose another place since the identified location is also close to college and school, a park of medicinal plants and a temple,” said M.P. Nabhiraj, former swimming coach of UoM, who is also the Joint Secretary of Karnataka Swimming Association.

He said the District Swimming Association and others have opposed the move and will be submitting a memorandum to the MCC Commissioner objecting the proposal, on Tuesday. “We also met the VC, UoM, and urged him to raise objections through the university to the proposal.”

The University Swimming Pool, one of the oldest in Mysuru, is also a hub for the State-level swimming competitions. “It’s the only pool with facilities to conduct competitions in Mysuru. The area where the vending zone has been proposed is used as vehicle parking during competitions and events, and the vicinity gets congested causing inconvenience to swimmers,” he felt.

He said the Karnataka Swimming Association is also considering writing to the MCC commissioner to drop the move of setting up vending zones near the pool.