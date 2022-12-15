  Move to construct temple on anganwadi land flayed

December 15, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Tribals and adivasis of Hunsur have urged the district administration of Mysuru to stall the construction of a temple on the land where an anganwadi centre was functioning for a long time.

The construction is in violation of the law, said the adivasis of Ballenahalli hamlet and they have also drawn the attention of the deputy commissioner in this regard.

.S. Sreekanth of Development through Education (DEED) said that an anganwadi centre was functioning out of a small room which collapsed sometime ago following which a new structure was erected. But it had to be dismantled and demolished owing to poor quality construction. However in the interim a section of the local politicians have tried to usurp the land and construct a temple, said Mr. Sreekanth.

Though the DC in a letter to the local officials has directed them to conduct a site inspection it was yet to take place even after 3 months, Mr.Sreekanth added.

The adivasis have no objection to temple per se but it should not be built on the plot meant for an anganwadi, he said adding that a local gram panchayat member was instrumental in the temple construction. The foundation has been laid and the officials have not yet stalled the works and hence the adivasis will be forced to resort to agitation, Mr.Sreekanth added.

Meanwhile, tribal leader Venkatesh Eeraiah met the tahshildar and officials of the Department of Women and Child Welfare and submitted a memorandum stating that the temple construction should be stopped failing which they would launch an agitation.

