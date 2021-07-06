Move out from risk zones in Kodagu, says Minister

Notices will be served on those continuing to live in old houses in areas identified as vulnerable to landslides

• Cracks have developed at Sri Chamundeshwari Nagar in Madikeri town that is located on a hillock close to Raja Seat

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok on Tuesday said the district administration in Kodagu may consider forcible dislodgement of those staying in houses in areas identified as vulnerable to landslides, , if they do not relocate immediately as a precautionary measure in view of the onset of monsoon.

Speaking to reporters in Madikeri, Mr. Ashok, who inspected Sri Chamundeshwari Nagar located on a hillock in the town, said cracks had been developed on a 6-km long stretch on the hillock where the people have been living.

“I have told the Deputy Commissioner and the Tahsildar to issue notices to those living in the area to immediately shift out since they had been given houses in alternative locations. Despite getting houses built by the government, we have learnt that some have continued to stay in the old houses.”

Mr. Ashok said the old houses at Sri Chamundeshwari Nagar would be handed over to the Forest Department once all of them move out. This is to ensure that nobody returns to live in the area. Likewise, old houses in other risk zones would also be handed to the Forest Department.

No dearth of funds for Kodagu

The Minister said there was no dearth of funds for constructing houses for the victims of floods and landslides in Kodagu. The Deputy Commissioner’s account has about ₹50 crore that could be used for building houses. “I am also ready to release ₹100 crore more.”

The Department of Housing has sought ₹60 crore from the Revenue Department in connection with construction of houses for the remaining victims of Kodagu floods/landslides and the same would be released soon.

The Minister also announced that those living unauthorisedly on the banks of the Cauvery would be getting alternative sites for construction of houses and each one of them would get a sum of ₹5 lakh.

Earlier, Mr. Ashok inaugurated Kushalnagar taluk that was announced last year, at a function held in the town.