‘Move asymptomatic patients to care centres’

MYSURU

21 May 2021 20:02 IST

Mysuru district in-charge Secretary and Zilla Panchayat Administrator Jayaram on Friday told the health authorities here to consider shifting even asymptomatic patients to COVID-19 Care Centres in the district.

Most homes in urban areas lack facilities that are essential for isolating COVID-19 patients and therefore patients quarantined in such houses must be shifted to the care centres, he suggested.

“If the home-isolated symptomatic patients in villages break COVID-19 guidelines, the infection may spread to their neighbours. So, it is better to convince such patients and shift them to the care centres,” he told a COVID-19 review meeting here.

Advertising

Advertising

Appreciating the concept of COVID-19 Mitra, he said the patients can overcome complications if their condition was diagnosed and treated early.

Later, Mr. Jayaram, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the COVID-19 Mitra initiative at Beedi Workers’ Hospital here, COVID-19 Care Centre at Varakodu village, and the primary health centres at Siddaramanahundi and Keelanapura to assess the steps taken for dealing with the pandemic.