Karnataka

‘Move asymptomatic patients to care centres’

Mysuru district in-charge Secretary and Zilla Panchayat Administrator Jayaram on Friday told the health authorities here to consider shifting even asymptomatic patients to COVID-19 Care Centres in the district.

Most homes in urban areas lack facilities that are essential for isolating COVID-19 patients and therefore patients quarantined in such houses must be shifted to the care centres, he suggested.

“If the home-isolated symptomatic patients in villages break COVID-19 guidelines, the infection may spread to their neighbours. So, it is better to convince such patients and shift them to the care centres,” he told a COVID-19 review meeting here.

Appreciating the concept of COVID-19 Mitra, he said the patients can overcome complications if their condition was diagnosed and treated early.

Later, Mr. Jayaram, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the COVID-19 Mitra initiative at Beedi Workers’ Hospital here, COVID-19 Care Centre at Varakodu village, and the primary health centres at Siddaramanahundi and Keelanapura to assess the steps taken for dealing with the pandemic.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2021 8:02:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/move-asymptomatic-patients-to-care-centres/article34616445.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY