MoUs to drive skills among students in govt. colleges: Minister

March 03, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar on Sunday said the State government has set its vision for improving employability skills among the youth, joining hands with private players and educational foundations for the purpose.

The process of getting into MoUs with the idea of imparting skills among the students of universities and government degree colleges has begun, with the government entering into an agreement with Wadhwani Foundation last week, the Minister said.

Addressing the gathering at the 104th convocation of the University of Mysore, here, he said the effort was also aimed at improving teaching skills of faculty and the first such step has started at R.C. College in Bengaluru.

Similar skill development and vocational training for the students of Mysuru and Mangalore Universities will be taken up in the days ahead, he said.

The Minister said a group of retired IAS officers has also joined hands with the government for bringing reforms in the higher education sector. The idea is to turn the non-professional colleges into professional colleges, imparting necessary skills to the degree students. There is also a thought of providing a stipend of up to ₹11,000 to the students.

